Previous
No way sir!! by johnfalconer
Photo 1395

No way sir!!

4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
382% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Rugby, the sport of my youth (Rugby is very popular in the South of France)
July 5th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Great action shot
July 5th, 2026  
narayani ace
Great shot
July 5th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@narayani @pusspup @corinnec
Thanks

Corinne. The French rugby team is currently in New Zealand. They were just thrashed by NZ 34-32. Maybe not thrashed but a win is a win.
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
@johnfalconer Harder to win when you are not playing at home ;-)
Congratulations to the NZ team!
July 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
super shot
July 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact