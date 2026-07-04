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Previous
Photo 1395
No way sir!!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2022/26
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2026 2:21pm
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football
,
rugby
,
referee
,
scrum
Corinne C
ace
Rugby, the sport of my youth (Rugby is very popular in the South of France)
July 5th, 2026
Wylie
ace
Great action shot
July 5th, 2026
narayani
ace
Great shot
July 5th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@narayani
@pusspup
@corinnec
Thanks
Corinne. The French rugby team is currently in New Zealand. They were just thrashed by NZ 34-32. Maybe not thrashed but a win is a win.
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
@johnfalconer
Harder to win when you are not playing at home ;-)
Congratulations to the NZ team!
July 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
super shot
July 5th, 2026
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Thanks
Corinne. The French rugby team is currently in New Zealand. They were just thrashed by NZ 34-32. Maybe not thrashed but a win is a win.
Congratulations to the NZ team!