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“Mirrored Stillness, Dancing Streams” by johnfalconer
Photo 1396

“Mirrored Stillness, Dancing Streams”

Fountain at Deutsche Bank Place, Sydney by Australian sculptor Terrance Plowright, features a row of programmable vertical water jets.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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narayani ace
I would not have guessed this was water!
July 7th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Well captured.
July 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good bw
July 7th, 2026  
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