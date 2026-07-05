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Previous
Photo 1396
“Mirrored Stillness, Dancing Streams”
Fountain at Deutsche Bank Place, Sydney by Australian sculptor Terrance Plowright, features a row of programmable vertical water jets.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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John Falconer
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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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23
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3
Album
2022/26
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2026 1:50pm
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narayani
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I would not have guessed this was water!
July 7th, 2026
Merrelyn
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Well captured.
July 7th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Good bw
July 7th, 2026
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