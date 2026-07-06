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Previous
Photo 1397
Three on one
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
2022/26
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2026 3:35pm
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football
,
rugby
Diana
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Such amazing expressions you captured in this action shot.
July 8th, 2026
John Falconer
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@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana
July 8th, 2026
Jerzy
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I like that they don't fake injuries like soccer does..... in a real contact sport.
July 8th, 2026
Beverley
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great shot... determination & go
July 8th, 2026
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Thanks Diana