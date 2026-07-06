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Three on one by johnfalconer
Photo 1397

Three on one

6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Such amazing expressions you captured in this action shot.
July 8th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana
July 8th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
I like that they don't fake injuries like soccer does..... in a real contact sport.
July 8th, 2026  
Beverley ace
great shot... determination & go
July 8th, 2026  
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