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Male Brown House Spider (Steatoda grossa) by johnfalconer
Photo 1398

Male Brown House Spider (Steatoda grossa)

Or otherwise known as a Cupboard Spider
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Phil Howcroft ace
was he in a cupboard 🕷️
July 9th, 2026  
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