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Kitchen books by johnfalconer
Photo 1399

Kitchen books

This used to be the kitchen and mess for a convict prison in Sydney harbour around 1840.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Janice ace
Nice POV and colour contrast with the sky.
July 10th, 2026  
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