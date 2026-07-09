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Retired by johnfalconer
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Retired

9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool shot!
July 11th, 2026  
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