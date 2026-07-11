Australia’s only Catholic saint, St Mary MacKillop.

Mary MacKillop (1842–1909) was an Australian nun who co-founded the Sisters of St Joseph and dedicated her life to educating poor and rural children. Canonised in Rome in 2010 as St Mary of the Cross, she became Australia’s only Catholic saint. This bronze statue outside St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney, was sculpted by Louis Laumen and unveiled in October 2010, shortly before her canonisation.



I used to work with a Peter MacKillop in the early 1980s. He was a distant cousin of St Mary.