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If you go out in the woods today You're sure of a big surprise by johnfalconer
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If you go out in the woods today You're sure of a big surprise

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Corinne C ace
Wow, I'd be scared :-)
July 14th, 2026  
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