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IMG_0118 by johnfalconer
Photo 1404

IMG_0118

13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Monica
I love watching these matches (I'm too bad at chess to actually play one)
July 14th, 2026  
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