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Photo 1406
Lujza
Open air stage at Bastille Day fair at Circular Quay Sydney
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Album
2022/26
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X-Pro1
Taken
16th July 2026 4:18pm
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Beverley
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fabulous photo...
July 16th, 2026
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