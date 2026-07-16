Previous
Must fly to catch my ferry!!! by johnfalconer
Photo 1407

Must fly to catch my ferry!!!

16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great pov and selective colour!
July 17th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Great composition, so many interesting elements.
July 17th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@zilli @howozzie
Thanks. This was taken from a walkway on the freeway above the railway!!
July 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
July 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Damn !! I missed that one !!! Well spotted and a super capture - fav
July 17th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@365projectorgchristine @beryl
Thanks. This seagull took off at the right time.
July 17th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
That is an awesome capture. So much to look at in this.
July 17th, 2026  
Lin ace
Wow - Fabulous!
July 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
fabulous capture... its amazing!!! love it...
July 17th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-nice
July 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact