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Previous
Photo 1407
Must fly to catch my ferry!!!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
10
7
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
Views
30
Comments
10
Fav's
7
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2026 3:44pm
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bird
,
seagull
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
ferry
Zilli~
ace
Great pov and selective colour!
July 17th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Great composition, so many interesting elements.
July 17th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@zilli
@howozzie
Thanks. This was taken from a walkway on the freeway above the railway!!
July 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
July 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Damn !! I missed that one !!! Well spotted and a super capture - fav
July 17th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@365projectorgchristine
@beryl
Thanks. This seagull took off at the right time.
July 17th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
That is an awesome capture. So much to look at in this.
July 17th, 2026
Lin
ace
Wow - Fabulous!
July 17th, 2026
Beverley
ace
fabulous capture... its amazing!!! love it...
July 17th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-nice
July 17th, 2026
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Thanks. This was taken from a walkway on the freeway above the railway!!
Thanks. This seagull took off at the right time.