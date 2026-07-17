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A black and white photo? Or a photo of black and white??. by johnfalconer
Photo 1408

A black and white photo? Or a photo of black and white??.

The tents are for the Bastille Day Festival
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Beverley ace
this is a fantastic POV....brilliant ... both work brilliantly
July 18th, 2026  
xbm ace
Looks like it was a miserable, drab, day over there! We were in Sydney in 1996. Not sure if that is the city side of the bridge?
July 18th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@beverley365 @g3xbm

Thanks. This is from Circular quay Or the City side. The CBD skyscrapers are behind me. And the Opera House is to my right.
July 18th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Look like a grey old day.
July 18th, 2026  
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