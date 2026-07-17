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Previous
Photo 1408
A black and white photo? Or a photo of black and white??.
The tents are for the Bastille Day Festival
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2026 4:07pm
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black
,
and
,
white
,
day
,
bridge
,
festival
,
bastille
Beverley
ace
this is a fantastic POV....brilliant ... both work brilliantly
July 18th, 2026
xbm
ace
Looks like it was a miserable, drab, day over there! We were in Sydney in 1996. Not sure if that is the city side of the bridge?
July 18th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@beverley365
@g3xbm
Thanks. This is from Circular quay Or the City side. The CBD skyscrapers are behind me. And the Opera House is to my right.
July 18th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
Look like a grey old day.
July 18th, 2026
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Thanks. This is from Circular quay Or the City side. The CBD skyscrapers are behind me. And the Opera House is to my right.