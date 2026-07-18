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Triple the “Decisive Moment” by johnfalconer
Photo 1409

Triple the “Decisive Moment”

With apologies to the very very famous 1932 photograph “Behind the Gare Saint-Lazare” by Henri Cartier-Bresson.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

John Falconer

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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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