Previous
Sydney CBD sculpture by johnfalconer
Photo 1410

Sydney CBD sculpture

Dobell Memorial Sculpture, a 19 metre tall stainless steel structure created by artist Bert Flugelman in 1979.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact