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On reflection …. by johnfalconer
Photo 1411

On reflection ….

Workers having lunch at Darling Harbour
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Corinne C ace
A great way to photograph people without being seen :-)
July 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous distorted reflection.
July 21st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
One of them has two heads 😂
July 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat candid and reflections
July 21st, 2026  
Barb ace
Well seen and photographed!
July 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super reflections and capture ! makes me wonder, are two heads better than one !!!!! fav
July 21st, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@corinnec @ludwigsdiana @seattlite @bjywamer

Thanks everyone.
July 21st, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl. Two heads are better than one was my first thought as the caption!!
July 21st, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@kjarn

Thanks Kate. See Beryl’s comment.
July 21st, 2026  
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