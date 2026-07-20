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Previous
Photo 1411
On reflection ….
Workers having lunch at Darling Harbour
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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13
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9
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5
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 11:09am
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Corinne C
ace
A great way to photograph people without being seen :-)
July 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous distorted reflection.
July 21st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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One of them has two heads 😂
July 21st, 2026
gloria jones
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Neat candid and reflections
July 21st, 2026
Barb
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Well seen and photographed!
July 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Super reflections and capture ! makes me wonder, are two heads better than one !!!!! fav
July 21st, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@corinnec
@ludwigsdiana
@seattlite
@bjywamer
Thanks everyone.
July 21st, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl. Two heads are better than one was my first thought as the caption!!
July 21st, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@kjarn
Thanks Kate. See Beryl’s comment.
July 21st, 2026
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Thanks everyone.
Thanks Beryl. Two heads are better than one was my first thought as the caption!!
Thanks Kate. See Beryl’s comment.