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Mid winter’s day in sunny Sydney by johnfalconer
Photo 1412

Mid winter’s day in sunny Sydney

21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Mek ace
No respect for ozone vs full respect :-)
July 22nd, 2026  
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