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Previous
Photo 1413
Foot patrol
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1926
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213
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Photo Details
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2
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 11:44am
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Public
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Tags
police
,
sydney
,
foot
,
patrol
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