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Neighbour taking his dog for a walk by johnfalconer
Photo 1415

Neighbour taking his dog for a walk

24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Lesley ace
Haha fabulous!
July 25th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
🤣
July 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! a back-breaking job !
July 25th, 2026  
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