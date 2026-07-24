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Previous
Photo 1415
Neighbour taking his dog for a walk
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1928
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217
followers
361
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387% complete
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 7:03pm
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dog
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walk
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pet
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neighbour
Lesley
ace
Haha fabulous!
July 25th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
🤣
July 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! a back-breaking job !
July 25th, 2026
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