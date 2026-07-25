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Previous
Photo 1416
Art Gallery of New South Wales
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2026 1:12pm
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stairs
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art
,
gallery
,
sydney
,
black-white
KWind
ace
Well composed!!
July 26th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w image
July 26th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful Pov...
July 26th, 2026
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