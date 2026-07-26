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Previous
Photo 1417
The art class.
I have no idea what is going on with the person on the left and the artwork behind. It looks like I’ve played around with editing. But I haven’t???
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1930
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Photo Details
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10
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1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2026 11:42am
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class
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art
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william wooderson
ace
I think you're looking through a glass panel and you got some sort of reflection?! Fantastic scene, and great fun! Fav
July 27th, 2026
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