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The levitation of a honey pomelo by johnfalconer
Photo 1420

The levitation of a honey pomelo

29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Beverley ace
super capture...
July 30th, 2026  
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