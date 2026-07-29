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Previous
Photo 1420
The levitation of a honey pomelo
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1933
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2026 12:12pm
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Public
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Tags
fruit
,
honey
,
pomelo
Beverley
ace
super capture...
July 30th, 2026
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