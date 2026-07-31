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Robbie the model by johnfalconer
Photo 1422

Robbie the model

From fashion show at Whitehouse Institute of Design. Redfern.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

John Falconer

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@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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