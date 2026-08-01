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Previous
Photo 1423
Just look at that fabulous view!!!
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
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14
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9
Fav's
3
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2026 2:33pm
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skyline
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sydney
,
kurraba_point
Mags
ace
LOL! Great shot and you know that's what they have to be saying to each other.
August 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous view and a story telling capture
August 2nd, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@marlboromaam
Exactly!!
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
👍🏻
August 2nd, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous indeed
August 2nd, 2026
Janice
ace
Iconic view of Sydney.
August 2nd, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@corinnec
@rensala
Thanks. Sydney Harbour is very photogenic!!
August 2nd, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
From that perspective you can see it all
August 2nd, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Fabulous
August 2nd, 2026
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Exactly!!
Thanks. Sydney Harbour is very photogenic!!