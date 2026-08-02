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Young singer at Manly Corso. by johnfalconer
Photo 1424

Young singer at Manly Corso.

She wasn’t busking. Just singing. Her parents were there as well.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the clenched fist ! she really feels and sings her heart out !
August 3rd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot. I'll bet she would love a copy. You caught the emotion well!
August 3rd, 2026  
John Falconer ace
@beryl @mccarth1
The clenched fist grabbed me too!! There were a lot of photographers so I’m assuming some were her relatives recording the moment.
August 3rd, 2026  
Wylie ace
Lovely portrait
August 3rd, 2026  
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