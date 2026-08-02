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Previous
Photo 1424
Young singer at Manly Corso.
She wasn’t busking. Just singing. Her parents were there as well.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2026 3:49pm
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singer
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ciao
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manly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the clenched fist ! she really feels and sings her heart out !
August 3rd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot. I'll bet she would love a copy. You caught the emotion well!
August 3rd, 2026
John Falconer
ace
@beryl
@mccarth1
The clenched fist grabbed me too!! There were a lot of photographers so I’m assuming some were her relatives recording the moment.
August 3rd, 2026
Wylie
ace
Lovely portrait
August 3rd, 2026
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The clenched fist grabbed me too!! There were a lot of photographers so I’m assuming some were her relatives recording the moment.