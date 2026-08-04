Previous
Western honey bee pollinating red poppies by johnfalconer
Photo 1426

Western honey bee pollinating red poppies

But the poppies were cut flowers in a florists shop. Quality is down as it was just a quick snap with my iPhone.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful moment captured… glorious colours…
August 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fab macro capture!
August 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Stellar close up and details
August 5th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
August 5th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
August 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up ,at least the flowers were cut flowers and not artificial ones !! fav
August 5th, 2026  
Monica
Fantastic close-up!
August 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact