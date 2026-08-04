Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1426
Western honey bee pollinating red poppies
But the poppies were cut flowers in a florists shop. Quality is down as it was just a quick snap with my iPhone.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1939
photos
216
followers
358
following
390% complete
View this month »
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
2022/26
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2026 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
poppy
,
bees
Beverley
ace
Beautiful moment captured… glorious colours…
August 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Fab macro capture!
August 5th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Stellar close up and details
August 5th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 5th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
August 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up ,at least the flowers were cut flowers and not artificial ones !! fav
August 5th, 2026
Monica
Fantastic close-up!
August 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close