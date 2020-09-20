Sign up
Cobra in Sri Lanka.
We are currently (21/12/20)locked down in our homes here in northern Sydney. (Note: As I am pretty much housebound for some time I am uploading some of the 1300 photos from my old, now sadly lost, 365project. Still, it keeps me happy and busy!)
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Tags
snake
,
cobra
,
sri
,
lanka
