Previous
Next
Sunset. On the free side of Sydney. by johnfalconer
129 / 365

Sunset. On the free side of Sydney.

I live on the side of Sydney which was locked down on Friday because we if Covid. The citizens across the water are not locked down.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise