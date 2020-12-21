Previous
Next
Just a a wee doch and Doris. Scotland. by johnfalconer
134 / 365

Just a a wee doch and Doris. Scotland.

We are currently in a Covid lockdown in this part of Sydney. So back to old photos.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise