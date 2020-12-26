Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
140 / 365
Jennifer and Charlie.
My daughter and my grandson. We’re locked down together.
We’re in a Covid 29 lockdown at the moment so it’s a bit hard (illegal) to get out and take photos.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
173
photos
98
followers
261
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
137
30
138
31
32
139
140
33
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
charlie
,
jennifer
,
clontarf
Annie D
ace
what beautiful smiles....you in the Northern Beaches? That's why lockdown?
December 26th, 2020
John Falconer
ace
@annied
Thanks. They do have good smiles. And yes we live in the southern half of the Northern Beaches (if that makes sense) and are locked down and in for a while yet.
December 26th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@johnfalconer
yes it makes sense - stay safe - lovely to have Jennifer and Charlie with you
December 26th, 2020
John Falconer
ace
@annied
Hi again Annie.
I’m actually staying with my daughter, her husband and two sons. My home is in Bangkok in Thailand!!! But I’m stuck her for a long time it seems. Still there are much worse places to be stuck in.
😀😀😀
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks. They do have good smiles. And yes we live in the southern half of the Northern Beaches (if that makes sense) and are locked down and in for a while yet.
Hi again Annie.
I’m actually staying with my daughter, her husband and two sons. My home is in Bangkok in Thailand!!! But I’m stuck her for a long time it seems. Still there are much worse places to be stuck in.
😀😀😀