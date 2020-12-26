Previous
Jennifer and Charlie. by johnfalconer
Jennifer and Charlie.

My daughter and my grandson. We’re locked down together.

We’re in a Covid 29 lockdown at the moment so it’s a bit hard (illegal) to get out and take photos.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

John Falconer

Annie D ace
what beautiful smiles....you in the Northern Beaches? That's why lockdown?
December 26th, 2020  
John Falconer ace
@annied

Thanks. They do have good smiles. And yes we live in the southern half of the Northern Beaches (if that makes sense) and are locked down and in for a while yet.
December 26th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@johnfalconer yes it makes sense - stay safe - lovely to have Jennifer and Charlie with you
December 26th, 2020  
John Falconer ace
@annied
Hi again Annie.
I’m actually staying with my daughter, her husband and two sons. My home is in Bangkok in Thailand!!! But I’m stuck her for a long time it seems. Still there are much worse places to be stuck in.
😀😀😀
December 26th, 2020  
