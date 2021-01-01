Previous
Happy New Year (from locked down Northern Beaches) by johnfalconer
We were allowed 5 people. Just about everyone in Sydney had to watch the fireworks on TV. I photographed the above on ABC-TV). Normally millions of people watch them from the foreshore.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

A lovely collage of photos to capture your new years eve :)
January 1st, 2021  
@kgolab
Thanks again for your lovely comments.
January 1st, 2021  
