Happy New Year (from locked down Northern Beaches)
We were allowed 5 people. Just about everyone in Sydney had to watch the fireworks on TV. I photographed the above on ABC-TV). Normally millions of people watch them from the foreshore.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Pigeons Farm
ace
A lovely collage of photos to capture your new years eve :)
January 1st, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@kgolab
Thanks again for your lovely comments.
January 1st, 2021
Thanks again for your lovely comments.