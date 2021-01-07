Previous
Perception. by johnfalconer
152 / 365

Perception.

This could be the cafe on top of the MCA closed because of COVID. In fact it it was full earlier and closed at normal closing time at 330. Perception.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
great view
January 8th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 8th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@annied @joansmor
Thanks for looking and commenting. It’s a fabulous and free view. There is no charge to get in to the MCA and you don’t have buy stuff at the café (outside rooftop).
January 8th, 2021  
