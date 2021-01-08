Sign up
153 / 365
Lindy Lee artwork at the MCA.
Drilled chromed steel.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Tags
museum
,
art
,
lee
,
sydney
,
mca
,
lindy
Babs
ace
Love the framing, well spotted.
January 8th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely love art works outdoors like this and your framing is so much fun.
January 8th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
@casablanca
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. The family in the middle actually stepped aside just so I could take the photo. I thanked them very much. But in the end they looked better in the frame!!
January 8th, 2021
