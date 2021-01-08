Previous
Lindy Lee artwork at the MCA. by johnfalconer
153 / 365

Lindy Lee artwork at the MCA.

Drilled chromed steel.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Babs ace
Love the framing, well spotted.
January 8th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Absolutely love art works outdoors like this and your framing is so much fun.
January 8th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@onewing @casablanca
Thanks for the much appreciated comments. The family in the middle actually stepped aside just so I could take the photo. I thanked them very much. But in the end they looked better in the frame!!
January 8th, 2021  
