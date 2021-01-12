Previous
Next
“Pull out the weeds. Or make peace with dandelions.” Frank Sonnenberg. by johnfalconer
157 / 365

“Pull out the weeds. Or make peace with dandelions.” Frank Sonnenberg.

Having said that I don’t think this is a dandelion. I think it is ox eye which is equally invasive and damaging and lovely. This again is my favourite bus stop where the weeds never die completely.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Santina ace
It is fantastic in its semplicity, I like the combination with the blue color...
January 12th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such wise words!
January 12th, 2021  
Dana Wiehl ace
Love this! Both image and quote.
January 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise