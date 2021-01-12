Sign up
“Pull out the weeds. Or make peace with dandelions.” Frank Sonnenberg.
Having said that I don’t think this is a dandelion. I think it is ox eye which is equally invasive and damaging and lovely. This again is my favourite bus stop where the weeds never die completely.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Santina
ace
It is fantastic in its semplicity, I like the combination with the blue color...
January 12th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Such wise words!
January 12th, 2021
Dana Wiehl
ace
Love this! Both image and quote.
January 12th, 2021
