164 / 365
MLC Centre and CTA club (the smaller building), Sydney
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
street
,
king
,
sydney
,
cta
,
mlc
Babs
ace
It looks so futuristic.
January 19th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
January 19th, 2021
