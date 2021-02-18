Sign up
Beach not so closed.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Tags
beach
,
surf
,
manly
,
steyne
Joan Robillard
ace
I love shots like this. Gives you a chuckle.
February 18th, 2021
KV
ace
Maybe they didn’t notice the sign... haha!
February 18th, 2021
