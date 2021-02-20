Previous
"There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot". Steven Wright
“There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot”. Steven Wright

20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Paula-Christine ace
💙
February 20th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Great silhouettes and quote!
February 20th, 2021  
