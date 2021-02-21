Dad. You had one job to do!!! One job!!!

I went up to photograph my daughter’s triathlon at Newcastle, 200 kms north of Sydney. I was very professional about it and the night before I walked around the many starts and finishes and picked the best vantage points and getting all ready for the big race. I think I got some good swimming, cycling and running shots.

But the finish line!!! I only had one big zoom lens and I was just too close and couldn’t move back. I changed the vantage point but then went back again. I figured I still had 3 or 4 minutes based on her lap time just passed.

At the very last minute I turned and decided to just use the iPhone for the snapshot. BIG MISTAKE. The next thing I heard was her name being announced ... after she had gone through the gate.

I’ll never live it down. My whole family knows about it now so I might as well tell everybody.

Hopefully there was an automatic camera at the finish. My daughter thinks there normally is.

(Edit: There’s always photoshop!!)