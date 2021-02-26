Previous
Scomber Australasicus. Called slimy mackerel in Sydney - not a great name. by johnfalconer
199 / 365

Scomber Australasicus. Called slimy mackerel in Sydney - not a great name.

26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

John Falconer

Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Mark Lawrence ace
Captured well. Do they taste like mackerel ?
February 26th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
But a great capture. I like how they are all placed in an order.
February 26th, 2021  
