Scomber Australasicus. Called slimy mackerel in Sydney - not a great name.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Photo Details
Tags
fish
,
sydney
,
mackerel
Mark Lawrence
ace
Captured well. Do they taste like mackerel ?
February 26th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
But a great capture. I like how they are all placed in an order.
February 26th, 2021
