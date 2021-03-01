Sign up
202 / 365
AWA communications tower. Built in 1939.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020/21
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd March 2021 5:03pm
Tags
tower
,
sydney
,
awa
