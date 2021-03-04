Previous
Floating cinema. by johnfalconer
208 / 365

Floating cinema.

This is in a quiet part of Sydney harbour. You can lie on the lounges or anchor a little boat and watch the movie on the big screen.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

John Falconer

