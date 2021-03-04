Sign up
Floating cinema.
This is in a quiet part of Sydney harbour. You can lie on the lounges or anchor a little boat and watch the movie on the big screen.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
0
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Tags
cinema
,
movie
,
sydney
,
floating
