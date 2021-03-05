Previous
The latest avocado on toast. Delicious. by johnfalconer
The latest avocado on toast. Delicious.

5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Ingrid ace
That looks good!
March 6th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Looks nice.
March 6th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks wonderful - Can't eat avocado toast on my low residue diet.
March 6th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@joansmor

Sorry to hear you’re missing out Joan! I thought everyone could eat avocado?
March 6th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@ingrid01 @peadar
Thanks. It was great. The photo was just to text to a friend who also eats at this café.
March 6th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Looks delicious. Love the colors.
March 6th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
I want this right now, great shot
March 6th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
yum - do you eat the flower :)
March 6th, 2021  
