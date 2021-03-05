Sign up
The latest avocado on toast. Delicious.
5th March 2021
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Photo Details
Tags
food
sydney
avocado
theme-depthoffield
Ingrid
That looks good!
March 6th, 2021
Peter H
Looks nice.
March 6th, 2021
Joan Robillard
Looks wonderful - Can't eat avocado toast on my low residue diet.
March 6th, 2021
John Falconer
@joansmor
Sorry to hear you’re missing out Joan! I thought everyone could eat avocado?
March 6th, 2021
John Falconer
@ingrid01
@peadar
Thanks. It was great. The photo was just to text to a friend who also eats at this café.
March 6th, 2021
Mallory
Looks delicious. Love the colors.
March 6th, 2021
Jennie B.
I want this right now, great shot
March 6th, 2021
Peter Dulis
yum - do you eat the flower :)
March 6th, 2021
