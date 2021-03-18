Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
222 / 365
Capture52 theme: Circles
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
318
photos
117
followers
304
following
60% complete
View this month »
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Latest from all albums
93
219
94
95
220
221
96
222
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
2020/21
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2021 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
sydney
,
circles
,
mca
,
capture52
Kathy A
ace
Great shot for circles!
March 18th, 2021
moni kozi
great! it gives me troubles to figure out what it is, but it is a great image.
March 18th, 2021
Jennie B.
ace
Like this!
March 18th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@kjarn
@monikozi
Mmmm. It’s a metal sculpture like a 3 metre hollow squashed doughnut. The smaller holes are looking inside the doughnut and holes on the right are on the outside.
March 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Mmmm. It’s a metal sculpture like a 3 metre hollow squashed doughnut. The smaller holes are looking inside the doughnut and holes on the right are on the outside.