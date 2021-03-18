Previous
Capture52 theme: Circles by johnfalconer
222 / 365

Capture52 theme: Circles

18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Kathy A
Great shot for circles!
March 18th, 2021  
moni kozi
great! it gives me troubles to figure out what it is, but it is a great image.
March 18th, 2021  
Jennie B.
Like this!
March 18th, 2021  
John Falconer
@kjarn @monikozi

Mmmm. It’s a metal sculpture like a 3 metre hollow squashed doughnut. The smaller holes are looking inside the doughnut and holes on the right are on the outside.
March 18th, 2021  
