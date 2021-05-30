Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
295 / 365
Mirror sculpture: Sydney Opera House
30th May 2021
30th May 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
425
photos
136
followers
329
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Latest from all albums
292
127
293
294
128
295
129
296
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2020/21
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th May 2021 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
opera
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice reflections!
May 31st, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@marlboromaam
The Opera House of course was everywhere. Thanks for the comments.
May 31st, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this one is great. I tried to get some mirror shots but there were people everywhere and I got nothing as wonderful as this
May 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The Opera House of course was everywhere. Thanks for the comments.