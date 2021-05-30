Previous
Mirror sculpture: Sydney Opera House by johnfalconer
295 / 365

Mirror sculpture: Sydney Opera House

30th May 2021 30th May 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
81% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice reflections!
May 31st, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@marlboromaam
The Opera House of course was everywhere. Thanks for the comments.
May 31st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this one is great. I tried to get some mirror shots but there were people everywhere and I got nothing as wonderful as this
May 31st, 2021  
