Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
307 / 365
The Omen. Looking at ring light in local photo shop!
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
445
photos
135
followers
329
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Latest from all albums
304
305
135
306
307
308
309
310
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
2020/21
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2021 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
ring
,
sydney
,
selfie
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Cool!
June 18th, 2021
moni kozi
I always found that reflection so fascinating... :D
June 18th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@marlboromaam
@monikozi
Scary I think.
June 18th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Such an intense stare
June 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Scary I think.