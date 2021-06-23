Sign up
319 / 365
Ok. Where’s the fish Bob???
Sorry to upload so many photos at once! there have been a few issues here and I fell behind.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
0
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
458
photos
136
followers
326
following
88% complete
View this month »
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
2020/21
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
19th June 2021 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
river
,
parramatta
,
cormorants
