320 / 365
Analogue is more comforting sometimes.
Sorry to upload so many photos at once! there have been a few issues here and I fell behind.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Tags
street
sydney
map
directory
Kathy A
More comforting but a real nuisance when you are on your own
July 7th, 2021
