325 / 365
Corellas waiting for the green light to move in.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Tags
birds
,
traffic
,
lights
,
manly
,
corella
