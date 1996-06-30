Next
Me in 1994 when I had hair on my head!!! by johnfalconer
1 / 365

Me in 1994 when I had hair on my head!!!

For fiveplustwo-1990s
30th June 1996 30th Jun 96

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
September 23rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Great underwater shot! 1996 seems like yesterday.
September 23rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool underwater shot
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact