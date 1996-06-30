Sign up
Me in 1994 when I had hair on my head!!!
For fiveplustwo-1990s
30th June 1996
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
Others
Taken
30th June 1994 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-1990s
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
September 23rd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Great underwater shot! 1996 seems like yesterday.
September 23rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool underwater shot
September 23rd, 2025
