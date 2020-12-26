Previous
Next
Social distancing. The loneliness of the long distance golfer. by johnfalconer
33 / 365

Social distancing. The loneliness of the long distance golfer.

We’re in a Covid 29 lockdown at the moment so it’s a bit hard (illegal) to get out and take photos.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise