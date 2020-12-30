Sign up
Believe it or not ... not one of these four shots went into the net!!!!
30th December 2020
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Tags
basketball
,
charlie
,
sydney
Kathy A
ace
I find that rather hard to believe
December 30th, 2020
Babs
ace
Ha ha, oh dear, should have gone to Specsavers.
December 30th, 2020
